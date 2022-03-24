Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after buying an additional 117,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $599.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

