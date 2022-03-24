Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will announce $226.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.93 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $205.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $957.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.55 million to $966.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.14 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.83. 1,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $111.59.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

