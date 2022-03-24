Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

