Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.31 Million

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $140.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.62 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $99.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $579.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.39 million to $580.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $638.52 million, with estimates ranging from $605.23 million to $671.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.92. 955,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.