Brokerages Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $6.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) to report $6.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.00. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $75.42 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

