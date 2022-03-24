Brokerages Expect Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will report $65.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.80 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $233.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 508,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24. Braze has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

