Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Announce $12.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $12.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $13.37 and the lowest is $11.38. Cable One reported earnings per share of $11.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $50.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $53.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $58.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.39 to $61.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cable One by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,458.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,498.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,691.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

