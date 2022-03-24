Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to announce $33.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $34.00 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 516.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $308.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $327.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $394.83 million, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $431.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 443,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,615. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

