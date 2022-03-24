Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.08). Rapid7 reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,808 shares of company stock worth $6,711,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $58,551,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

RPD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.94. 482,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,548. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

