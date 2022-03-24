Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 689,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.82. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

