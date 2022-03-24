Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) PT at $62.83

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.