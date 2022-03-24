Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target at $51.29

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIFZF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

