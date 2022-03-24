Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $38.62

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.62.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in LivePerson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in LivePerson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $24.86 on Monday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.30.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

