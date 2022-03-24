Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Price Target at C$57.18

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,660. Also, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,464,613.92.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$70.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.11. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$71.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

