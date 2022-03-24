Brokerages Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Target Price at $12.17

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUFN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

TUFN traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

