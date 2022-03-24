Brokers Offer Predictions for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

