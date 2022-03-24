Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,169.17 ($28.56).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,960 ($25.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:BRBY traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,645 ($21.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,295. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,827.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,840.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.84).

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.34) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($438.15). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.23) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($106,174.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

