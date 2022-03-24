Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 19,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,128. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 44.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

