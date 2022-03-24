Burt W. Podbere Sells 13,282 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $219.48 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of -213.09 and a beta of 1.38.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
