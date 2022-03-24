Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Financial Review

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 123.91%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Sono-Tek 15.04% 11.76% 8.43%

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.21 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -54.29 Sono-Tek $14.83 million 7.17 $1.12 million $0.15 45.07

Sono-Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Byrna Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

