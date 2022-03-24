Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Sells $21,200.00 in Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $21,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Calyxt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 169.93% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Calyxt by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

