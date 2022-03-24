Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 322 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,309,000 after buying an additional 69,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,948. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

