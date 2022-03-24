Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $345.73. 43,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.96. The company has a market cap of $337.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

