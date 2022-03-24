Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 2,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

