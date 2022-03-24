Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $3,687,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $160.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

