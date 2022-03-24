Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 8.0% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

Shares of MKTX traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $354.72. 12,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.65. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.17 and a 52-week high of $546.16. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.