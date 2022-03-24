Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Takes $744,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,853. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.84 and a one year high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.23.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

