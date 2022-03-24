Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Price Target to C$1.15

Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.31% from the company’s current price.

OTC:PMKRF opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. Playmaker Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$1.50.

Playmaker Capital Inc engages in building a game-changing ecosystem that sits at the nexus of sports, media, gaming, and technology. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

