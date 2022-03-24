Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,505,955 shares.The stock last traded at $26.94 and had previously closed at $26.93.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 25.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

