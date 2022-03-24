Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canon will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the third quarter worth $212,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Canon during the third quarter worth $551,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 99.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 18.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.