Capita’s (CPI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

LON:CPI traded down GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 20.30 ($0.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,805,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,522. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.45. The company has a market capitalization of £341.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.04.

In related news, insider John Cresswell purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($13,033.18). Insiders have acquired 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,024,305 over the last ninety days.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

