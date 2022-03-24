Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Capri worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Capri by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

