Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. 25,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.