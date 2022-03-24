CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CareRx stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. CareRx has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.
