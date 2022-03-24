CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CareRx stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. CareRx has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

