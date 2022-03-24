Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 202.08% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

CRBU stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.