Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $244.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.52. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $154.38 and a 1-year high of $250.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

