Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

CCL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 110,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,701,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

