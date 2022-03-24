Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

CCL stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

