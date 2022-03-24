Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $38,878,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after buying an additional 1,018,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
