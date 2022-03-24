Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $189.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average is $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

