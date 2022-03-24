Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $119.67

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and traded as high as $121.25. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $121.24, with a volume of 140 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $601.17 million for the quarter.
Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.
