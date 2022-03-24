Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

CSTL stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $78.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,614 shares of company stock worth $2,963,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

