Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 4.3%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 2,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 223,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

