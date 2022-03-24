CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will post $457.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.26 million and the highest is $467.50 million. CDK Global posted sales of $433.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

