Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

CLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

