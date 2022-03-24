Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cemtrex by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

