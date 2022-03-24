Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.57).

CEY traded up GBX 3.72 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 91.02 ($1.20). 9,642,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,606,988. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.72.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,214.85).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

