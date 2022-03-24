Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.