Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.83 and traded as high as $23.77. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 25,245 shares traded.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

