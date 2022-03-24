Centrifuge Market Capitalization Achieves $99.43 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $99.43 million and approximately $391,880.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.50 or 0.07014147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,949.63 or 1.00006125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00043736 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,765,600 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

